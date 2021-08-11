Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon To Partially Reopen Saturday Afternoon

By Jamie Leary
Posted by 
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rHaZP_0bOeFbfk00

UPDATE: Traffic Moving Again Through Glenwood Canyon For First Time This Month After I-70 Closure Due To Mudslides

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – After being closed for what will be more than two weeks, the goal is to partially reopen Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon on Saturday afternoon. That’s according to Gov. Jared Polis as he toured the devastation left in the wake of damaging mudslides on Wednesday.

“As the mud has been cleared, we find that the major damage is about a 15-foot pothole, you might call it a pothole from hell. No road for about 15 feet. That needs to be fixed by Saturday. On the upper level, some degradation. We are in many ways fortunate that the structural damage wasn’t worse,” said Polis. “This is really the reason why highway 70 through Glenwood canyon is still closed. There literally is no road on the eastbound, and significant damage on the westbound.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ie4Uh_0bOeFbfk00

(credit: CBS)

The eastbound lane near mile marker 123.5, or the Blue Gulch area, sustained the most extensive damage.

“You see that there is physically a hole that needs to be filled before we can get traffic onto that alignment, and we have worked aggressively with our immediate emergency contractor to have plan to have that hole filled and paved and have traffic control aligned to get that ready to move traffic back on it,” said Shoshana Lew, the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Executive Director. “Then we will have to do safety tests to make sure that the road is safe for the traveling public and if all of these thing align, as the governor has said with the support of Mother Nature and you know barring the possibility of future rainfall, you know the plan is to get this back into service Saturday afternoon, and you know we can’t thank the team enough for the incredible work that is going into making it happen on that timeline.”

CDOT pointed out that some of the debris flows occurred in areas where there wasn’t even a burn scar. It was simply due to the sheer amount of water that fell in July.

“What they had modeled during the fires was a 100-year event, the rain was a 500-year event,” said Lew.

There was more than an inch of rain in 15 minutes in one case. Not only did it damage the highway, but it knocked out power to a portion of the hanging lake tower, which impacts the nearby Shoshone plant and the railway.

“They [Xcel] have a high voltage feed though here that feeds Hanging Lake tunnel- that feeds the Shoshone power damn and Union Pacific Rail Road. We have some redundant power to hanging lake right now in one tunnel, the other tunnel is operating off backup power so we wanna get that established. They’re gonna do it in two poles, run it up about 40 to 45 feet in the air so we have clearance to continue working here in the next few months, so that is the critical path that we really need to get accomplished in order to get this road… the canyon open,” said Keith Stefanik, CDOT’s Deputy Incident commander.

In the short term, CDOT plans to not only fill and pave the giant hole in the eastbound lane, it also needs to put temporary rockfall protections in place.

“You’ll see on the backside there’s these white sacks they’re called super sacks they’re filled with material, we’re going to stack those up with a crane and that’s going to aid for temporary rockfall protection while we open one lane in each direction here at Blue Gulch,” said Stefanik.

The hope is that both lanes in each direction will be reopened by Thanksgiving. A 46 mile stretch of Interstate 70 has been closed in western Colorado from Dotsero (Exit 133) to Glenwood Springs (Exit 116) for nearly two weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJVDg_0bOeFbfk00

(credit: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

“As the mud has been cleared, we find that the major damage is about a 15-foot pothole, you might call it a pothole from hell, no road for about 15 feet that needs to be fixed by Saturday. On the upper level, some degradation. We are in many ways fortunate that the structural damage wasn’t worse,” said Polis.

That opening does depend on the weather not slowing down the work. Polis also warned to expect short-term closures in the weeks ahead. CDOT crews have already removed thousands of tons of debris from the canyon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kDhXh_0bOeFbfk00

(credit: CDOT)

The Federal Highway Administration has already released the expedited funds request from the governor’s office, releasing $11.6 million of the $116 million request . Those funds came the day after Gov. Jared Polis made the request.

The following is the route to take around the closure until I-70 reopens:

WESTBOUND I-70: Motorists coming from the Denver metro area or Interstate 25 can travel westbound on I-70 to Silverthorne, then turn north onto Highway 9. In Kremmling, travelers should turn onto westbound Highway 40 towards Steamboat Springs. After reaching Craig, motorists can return south via Highway 13 towards Rifle. Access to I-70 westbound is at Rifle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Glc4O_0bOeFbfk00

(credit: CBS)

EASTBOUND I-70: Motorists traveling eastbound from Utah or Grand Junction can reach the Denver metro area by traveling north from Rifle on Highway 13 to Craig. From there, head east on Highway 40 through Steamboat Springs. Either take Highway 131 south to Wolcott and onto I-70 from there or continue on Highway 40 through to Kremmling and head south on Highway 9, then join up with eastbound I-70 again at Silverthorne.

RELATED: Glenwood Springs Visitors Say It’s Worth The Drive Around I-70 Closure

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Steamboat Springs, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
State
Colorado State
City
Wolcott, CO
City
Kremmling, CO
Denver, CO
Traffic
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glenwood Canyon#The Canyon#Pothole#Cdot#Union Pacific Rail Road#Incident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS Denver

Flash Flood Threat Elevated Over Burn Scars Sunday, Including In Glenwood Canyon

DENVER (CBS4) – A weather disturbance moving across Colorado will trigger showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, both in the mountains and potentially across some of our lower elevations as well. A few of the storms will move slowly and could produce locally heavy rainfall. This radar shot is about an hour old, but when you are morning meteorologist in Colorado, you get excited to see storms on your radar, because it's pretty rare around sunrise. @AshtonCBS4 #COwx #4wx pic.twitter.com/vGmkdMwZxz — Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) August 15, 2021 While the threat for flash flooding around the state is on the low side, it will definitely...
Grand Junction, COKJCT8

Update on I-70 Glenwood Canyon closure

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Due to good weather over the weekend, Colorado Department of Transportation crews were able to make significant progress clearing I-70 in Glenwood Canyon. CDOT crews hauled 440 loads full of debris and mud over the course of two days. Each truck load weighed 13 tons.
Trafficfreightwaves.com

CDOT working feverishly to reopen damaged area of I-70

Dry weather in recent days has allowed crews to work without interruption clearing mud and other debris from Interstate 70 in the Glenwood Canyon area of western Colorado. This was according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). The area was hit by severe mudslides and debris flows earlier this...
Trafficcpr.org

Motorists Spent The Night In A Highway Tunnel After Mudslide on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon

Nearly 30 people were trapped inside a highway tunnel in Glenwood Canyon overnight after mudslides flooded Interstate 70 on Thursday, authorities said. No one was reported missing or injured, Colorado Department of Transportation spokesperson Matt Inzeo said. The interstate remains closed as crews continue search and cleanup efforts through the canyon, he said.
Glenwood Springs, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Federal Funding To Help Repair I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon & Other State Infrastructure

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s been officially one year since the Grizzly Creek Fire started near Glenwood Springs. Heavy rain this summer on the burn scar has pushed mounds of mud and debris onto Interstate 70. The Highway Administration approved Colorado’s request for aid to repair the road. The agency is releasing $11.6 million which is 10% of what the state wants to repair the interstate and train travel through Glenwood Canyon. (credit: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) It comes as the longer-term Infrastructure Act was passed by the U.S. Senate to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ delight. “We are ready...
Glenwood Springs, COGazette

I-70 closure through Glenwood Canyon wreaks havoc on travel, economy

Fires, mudslides and the extended closure of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon have created a perfect storm of economic and transportation problems for Western Colorado that are likely to reverberate for years. The disruptions to travel; supply lines; drops in tourism bookings; deliveries of gasoline, food and merchandise; and problems...
Trafficsnowbrains.com

Interstate 70 Through Glenwood Canyon, CO Will Remain Closed Due To Damage from Recent Mud and Rock Slides

Heavy rain and flooding in recent weeks have triggered large mud and rock slides, causing “extreme damage ” to the Glenwood Canyon, Colorado section of Interstate 70 and forcing it to suddenly close, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. As of Sunday when CDOT assessed the damage incurred from the slides, the agency said that the chunk of highway will remain closed for the foreseeable future.
Trafficarkvalleyvoice.com

Mud, Debris cause “Extreme Damage” to I-70 Roadway in Glenwood Canyon

It’s been an ugly season for transportation across Colorado as monsoon rains have returned this past month. Mud and debris slides have repeatedly closed major transportation routes and local roads in areas scarred by the wildfires of the past two summers. But this week, things got worse. Interstate 70 through...
TrafficGazette

135 truckloads of mud cleared from I-70; Glenwood Canyon closure continues

As monsoon moisture continues to pour rain throughout Colorado, one of the state's major routes remained closed Sunday after mudslide debris fell from a recent wildfire's burn scar days earlier. Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon was shut down Thursday as a safety closure by transportation officials following a flash flood...
Grand Junction, COPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

I-70 in Glenwood Canyon Should Fully Reopen By Thanksgiving

I-70 in Glenwood Canyon should fully reopen by Thanksgiving according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. As of 7:05 a.m. this morning, August 14, 2021, I-70 in Glenwood Canyon has one lane open in both directions. Glenwood Canyon has been closed since massive mudslides occurred in the canyon. The second mudslide occurred just a few days after the first one in late June.
Glenwood Springs, COPosted by
CBS Denver

‘Extended’ Closure Of I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Expected As Crews Work To Repair Extreme Damage From Mudslides

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon remains closed with no estimate on when it may reopen after the Grizzly Creek Fire burn area was targeted by flash floods, again, this time over a 3-day period. Lanes in both directions were blocked by debris from the burn scar of the fire that burned 32,631 acres last summer. (credit: CDOT) It’s not only the debris blocking the road that is causing issues, but that debris caused “extreme damage” according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. More heavy rain and flooding hit the area on July 31 just a little more than...
Glenwood Springs, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Gov. Jared Polis To Request Federal Disaster Declaration For I-70 Mudslide Damage Through Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis says he will declare a state disaster for the flooding and mudslide damage to Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon. It’s unknown when the road could reopen. Polis says he also intends to request a federal declaration under the Stafford Act. (credit: Jared Polis) “There are areas that are under 10 feet or more of mud at this point. Until that can be removed we won’t know the exact damage,” Polis said at a press conference on Monday. The section of interstate has been closed since Thursday night after heavy rain sent monumental amounts of debris on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy