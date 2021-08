Novant pediatrician Dr. Catherine Ohmstede delivered the unsettling news last week that Novant has seen “a dramatic uptick” in the number of children with Covid-19 in recent weeks. That’s children of all ages, she said, from babies to teenagers. And it recalls the jump in cases among adults after the holidays. “Our clinics across the […] The post Charlotte sees a ‘dramatic uptick’ in kids’ coronavirus cases before school starts appeared first on Axios Charlotte.