Nickelodeon Announces 50 New Episodes Across SpongeBob SquarePants Universe, Kamp Koral Renewed for Season 2 on Paramount+

SpongeBob SquarePants fans better be ready for some more new episodes as Nickelodeon just announced a whole bunch of content. There will be 50 new adventures with the yellow sponge who lives under the sea. As an added bonus, Kamp Koral will be getting a Season 2 on Paramount+ as the SpongeBob SquarePants Universe continues to balloon. Fans of The Patrick Star Show should also be ecstatic about 13 more episodes of that series as well. It’s no secret that ViacomCBS put a lot of weight behind the series as the plans for their streaming service got off the ground. In the early days of Paramount+, this bet has paid off big time as the SpongeBob characters have been a massive boost to the children’s animation efforts for the streamer. It would not have been hard to predict Nickelodeon’s biggest Nicktoon translating into massive success, but you don’t know until you see it. 18 years and still going strong for SpongeBob.