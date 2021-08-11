Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Billie Eilish Rules Alternative Album & Song Charts With 'Happier Than Ever' & Its Title Track

By Kevin Rutherford
Billboard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIts 84,000 units from streams is the largest sum for any artist on the chart since Taylor Swift's. drew 167,000 units from streaming on the chart dated Dec. 26, 2020. Happier is Eilish's third No. 1 on Alternative Albums, following the seven-week reign of Dont Smile at Me in 2019 and the 56-frame rule for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? between 2019 and this April, the longest command in the chart's 14-year history.

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Billie Eilish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downloads#Nda#Cardigan#Dont#Alternative Albums#Nos#Nda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
CelebritiesBillboard

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber's 'Stay' Tops Both Billboard Global Charts

Billboard's two global charts (the latest of which are dated Aug. 21) began last September and rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by MRC Data. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Watch Billie Eilish Cover “I’m in the Mood for Love”

Billie Eilish and Finneas have covered “I’m in the Mood for Love,” as performed by Julie London in 1955, for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. Check it out below, along with live versions of “I Didn’t Change My Number,” “NDA,” and “Getting Older.”. Eilish’s new album Happier Than Ever, the...
MusicThe Ringer

Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ Review, Plus Isaiah Rashad’s ‘The House Is Burning’

Charles Holmes and Grace Spelman are joined by Kate Halliwell from Tea Time to discuss Happier Than Ever, the sophomore album from Billie Eilish (0:00). They look at her evolution from weird teen (8:00) to thoughtful adult before breaking down which songs worked best (20:00). Then, Charles and journalist Jeff Weiss discuss TDE artist Isiah Rashad’s new album, The House Is Burning (31:00).
InternetAdWeek

Messenger From Facebook: How to Use the Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever Chat Theme

Messenger From Facebook released a chat theme inspired by musician Billie Eilish‘s new album, Happier Than Ever. When you activate the theme in a chat, it will give the chat a golden fabric background (if you use the theme in dark mode, the background will be a dark brown color). In addition, when you activate this theme, it will automatically change the chat’s emoji to the mirror emoji.
Movies95.5 FM WIFC

Get a look at Disney princess Billie Eilish in “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles”

Disney+ has released a teaser-trailer for Billie Eilish‘s upcoming “cinematic concert experience,” Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles. The clip opens with a shot of Billie lounging in a big chair as we hear the title track of her new album, Happier Than Ever. Suddenly, she morphs into an animated Disney princess-looking character, and then morphs back to regular Billie.
Theater & DanceAntelope Valley Press

Eilish sheds dark image for ‘Happier Than Ever’

Six months after the release of her telling Apple+ documentary, “The World’s a Little Blurry,” American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish is back with her second studio album, “Happier Than Ever.”. Marking her first album since gaining superstar status following her debut, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We...
MusicMic

On 'Happier Than Ever,' Billie Eilish examines her life under the microscope of celebrity

When Ringo Starr announced Billie Eilish as the winner of Record of the Year at the Grammys in March, her reaction spoke volumes. Seated next to her brother and mainstay producer Finneas, the 19-year-old gasped behind her mask, physically jolting back in her chair. "This is really embarrassing for me," she said at the podium. "Megan [Thee Stallion], girl, I was gonna write a speech about how you deserve this but then I was like, there's no way they're going to choose me. It's hers! You deserve this."
CelebritiesPosted by
GoldDerby

Could Billie Eilish strike Grammys gold again with ‘Happier Than Ever’? It would put her in the history books yet again

The Grammys clearly love Billie Eilish and her work, having awarded her seven times in just the last two years, so with the release of her new album, “Happier Than Ever,” could Eilish still be a strong force to win yet again? If she does it would be historic, and it wouldn’t be the first time she has made history. Few artists have been as quickly embraced as Eilish at the Grammys. The young singer-songwriter broke through at the 2020 awards with six nominations, winning five of those. Eilish won all four general field categories that night, becoming the second person...
Musicstereoboard.com

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever (Album Review)

On her second album Billie Eilish stays with the emo mumble-pop that made her a global star, while making something a little more sombre and, in certain ways, confident. The result is a record of great poise, intelligence and currency, but still lacking world-beating songs. That said, the record will...
MusicPosted by
defpen

Billie Eilish Adds DUCKWRTH, WILLOW & Jessie Reyez To ‘Happier Than Ever’ Tour

Best-selling artist Billie Eilish has added DUCKWRTH to her upcoming “Happier Than Ever” tour. This fall, the impeccable duo will make stops in Birmingham, Nashville, Louisville, Detroit, Chicago and several other cities in March and early April. Also, Billie Eilish plans to feature artists like WILLOW, Arlo Parks, Jessie Reyez, Jungle and Girl In Red throughout the tour.
EntertainmentBillboard

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Release 'The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape' Album, Drop 'LO$ER=LOVER' Video: Watch

TOMORROW X TOGETHER released their repackaged album, The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape, on Tuesday (Aug. 17) via HYBE and Republic Records. The K-pop boy band released the original album, The Chaos Chapter: Freeze, in May, which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales and World Albums tallies in June and peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. The official reissue features three new songs: "LO$ER=LOvER;" the first track dedicated to their MOA fanbase, "MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari);" and the Emocore Mix of "0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)" featuring Seori.
MusicBillboard

Watch Eurovision Champs Maneskin Rock Billie Eilish's 'Bury a Friend'

Eurovision 2021 winners Måneskin know what it takes to rock a crowd. The Italian band proved their metal mettle recently when they performed their thrashy take on Billie Eilish's 2019 song "Bury a Friend" at Belgium's Ronquière Festival on Saturday (Aug. 14). The original tune -- which they also played...
MusicBillboard

Ed Sheeran's 'Bad Habits' Holds at No. 1 on U.K. Chart

Ed Sheeran extends his streak atop the Official U.K. Singles Chart into a seventh week with “Bad Habits” (Asylum), while The Weeknd enjoys the highest debut on the fresh frame. “Bad Habits” is the most-streamed and downloaded song during the chart week, to give Sheeran his longest-reigning U.K. No. 1...
MusicBillboard

Logitech and Billboard Debut Song Breaker Chart, the First Ever Creator-Centered Music Chart

Billboard and Logitech For Creators, a brand extension of Logitech that helps all creators pursue their passions, today announced the Song Breaker Chart, a music industry standard ranking of creators who are driving music consumption through content creation. This new monthly chart is the first of its kind to give credit to creators, recognizing their role in helping songs break into the coveted Billboard charts through memes and dance challenges originated or amplified on social media by the creators.
MusicSFGate

Music Industry Moves: Madonna Signs With Billie Eilish's Publicist; Flo Rida's Strongarm Launches Film, TV Unit

Madonna has signed with Alexandra Baker of High Rise PR, whose clients include Billie Eilish and Finneas, Duran Duran, Clairo and Noah Cyrus, among others. She had previously been represented by Kelly Bush Novak at ID PR, who signed on in 2018, and BB Gun Press, which was founded by veteran music publicist Brian Bumbery, currently heading up publicity for Apple Music. Prior to that, Madonna had been represented for more than 20 years by Liz Rosenberg, who runs her own New York City-based shop with a roster that includes Cher and Michael Buble.

Comments / 0

Community Policy