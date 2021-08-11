Billie Eilish Rules Alternative Album & Song Charts With 'Happier Than Ever' & Its Title Track
Its 84,000 units from streams is the largest sum for any artist on the chart since Taylor Swift's. drew 167,000 units from streaming on the chart dated Dec. 26, 2020. Happier is Eilish's third No. 1 on Alternative Albums, following the seven-week reign of Dont Smile at Me in 2019 and the 56-frame rule for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? between 2019 and this April, the longest command in the chart's 14-year history.www.billboard.com
