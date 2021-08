Next week, City Foundry STL will finally open its doors to the public — with the first phase of its Food Hall ready to greet diners on Aug. 11. The entertainment and office complex is an ambitious redevelopment of the old Federal Mogul site at Vandeventer and Forest Park avenues in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. The project has been underway for five years, with the COVID-19 pandemic pushing back the original 2020 opening date. Some office space is now in use, and a concert series this spring brought music lovers outdoors, but Aug. 11 will be the first time members of the general public can go indoors.