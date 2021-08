Experience a taste of Greece without the airfare! Join us on October 14-16, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. for the 48th Annual Greek Festival! As one of Birmingham’s oldest and most anticipated cultural events, the festival has been an act of love from Birmingham’s Greek community to the city of Birmingham going back four generations. During our three-day festival you will experience the Greeks’ legendary zest for life and delicious authentic Greek cuisine. You can also enjoy Greek music, dancing and a warm spirited atmosphere that embraces everyone as family.