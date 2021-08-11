Valley Life — Mazama

Instead of oppressive fire, smoke and excessive heat, this week I’ve chosen four positive cooling, refreshing topics: air, rain, clouds and movies. “Her arrival on the scene was like a breath of fresh air,” wrote W. Somerset Maugham in “Cakes and Ale” (1930). Being so described is most certainly complimentary. It is easy to relate to “The Free Dictionary” definition of the idiom — pleasantly different from what you are used to — in relation to the actual air we have been breathing.