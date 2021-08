I am at present housebound and “garden-bound,” with a bad back, and thus do my nature watching very close to home. One day I see a stunning male cardinal on my back fence. He flies to the ground, then to my heron sculpture, and at last into a space in my tall privet hedge. Later I see the more subtly colored female with her tinges of red and orange lipstick. She also goes into that hedge. I suspect a nest, and search for a few days until I find it! About 4 inches from the top of the privet, high up, with no view inside. But I surmise they are feeding chicks, as the male does not build, lay or sit. He does feed however.