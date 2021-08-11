Severe thunderstorm warning: Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, Noble, Wabash, Whitley
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Allen County and six other northeast Indiana counties until 2 p.m. At 1:16 p.m., radar indicated severe thunderstorms were along a line from near New Paris, Indiana, to Pierceton to near Mexico, Indiana, moving east at 50 mph, the weather service said. It said 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail were occurring with the storms.journalgazette.net
