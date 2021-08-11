Cancel
Mental Health

Bulldogs Extra Podcast: Mental health, sack leaders and who to keep on your radar

Athens Banner-Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat the indefinite leave by Scott Cochran means for him and how the Bulldogs are prepared to handle the situation. Also, we dive into how recent mental health issues have cropped up across sports, including within UGA's football program. Then we tackle some questions, like who will be Georgia's top 2 running backs, breakthrough wide receivers, and who will replace Azeez Ojulari as UGA's sack leader.

