Los Angeles, CA

Relevant opens “market maker” in Hollywood

By Jeff Weinstein
Hotels Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Relevant Group CEO Grant King says everything about the just-opened Thompson Hollywood in Los Angeles differentiates the project from its comp set. While he calls the lobby bar and rooftop spectacular spaces, he said, “There is an alchemy that exists in a great hotel, from the design to the service, to the lighting to music, to the branding, etcetera. We care about every single detail and agonize over the simplest of things,” said King, who expects the hotel to outperform that market. “Our food and beverage concepts are all original and first-time concepts that we think fill a void…

www.hotelsmag.com

Thompson Hollywood Hotel Opens Near Hollywood and Vine

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announce the opening of Thompson Hollywood hotel, located on Wilcox Avenue near Hollywood and Vine. The new 11-story hotel features 190 mid-century-inspired guestrooms, including 16 suites, a dining concept from LA-based chef Lincoln Carson and Bar Lis, a rooftop lounge and pool with unparalleled city views. The project is owned by Relevant Group in collaboration with Steinberg Hart for architecture and interior design by Tara Bernerd & Partners, with Ten Five Hospitality overseeing food and beverage.
