Relevant opens “market maker” in Hollywood

Los Angeles natives known amongst clients and colleagues alike for their professionalism, integrity, and dedication to delivering a superior level of customer service, Marc Noah and Kyle Dordick rank as one of Los Angeles’ most respected top producing realtor teams. For over two decades, Noah’s involvement in the purchase and sale of distinctive properties in Los Angeles allows him the perfect arena to demonstrate his negotiating prowess and elite level of care on behalf of his clients, while Dordick’s ability to effectively and efficiently find the needle in the haystack and deliver the best possible result make the two and unstoppable tandem. In the past 12 months, Noah and Dordick have been no stranger to high-profile sales, such as representing the buyer of 580 N. Beverly Glen, which sold for $16.5 million and selling The Alpine Estate for $15.6 million.