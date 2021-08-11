Relevant opens “market maker” in Hollywood
The Relevant Group CEO Grant King says everything about the just-opened Thompson Hollywood in Los Angeles differentiates the project from its comp set. While he calls the lobby bar and rooftop spectacular spaces, he said, “There is an alchemy that exists in a great hotel, from the design to the service, to the lighting to music, to the branding, etcetera. We care about every single detail and agonize over the simplest of things,” said King, who expects the hotel to outperform that market. “Our food and beverage concepts are all original and first-time concepts that we think fill a void…www.hotelsmag.com
