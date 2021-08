In 2017, Didi Taihuttu, his wife, and their three children sold everything they owned and put all of their money into Bitcoin.From a profitable computer training business that Mr Taihuttu started aged 24, to their 2,500 square foot home, to their shoes and toys – everything was sold.The proceeds were invested in cryptocurrency as the Dutch family embarked on a new life, documenting their travels on YouTube and other social media platforms.At the time, Bitcoin was trading at approximately $900, peaking in December of that year at just over $14,000.Even when it collapsed into the mid-$3,000s range in 2018, Mr...