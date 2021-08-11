AG Schmidt urges FCC to hasten deadline for phone companies to protect customers from robocalls

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - AG Derek Schmidt has warned Kansas residents of utility scams that have plagued the Sunflower State as the summer heat continues. Attorney General Derek Schmidt says reliable electricity is crucial in Kansas during the summer heat. He said 2021 is no exception with excessive heat warnings occurring almost daily. As much as the heat can worry residents, he said scammers that call residents more frequently demanding immediate payment and threatening to shut off power can be even more so.