AG Schmidt urges FCC to hasten deadline for phone companies to protect customers from robocalls
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt is working to ensure that Kansans no longer have to deal with pesky robocalls before 2023. Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he has joined 49 other attorneys general to urge the Federal Communications Commission to help states continue to fight illegal robocalls by accelerating a deadline for smaller telephone companies to put specialized caller ID technology to use.www.wibw.com
Comments / 0