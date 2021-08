If, like me during quarantine, you discovered how fun the many games created by Jackbox are, then you won’t want to miss this Humble Bundle deal (affiliate link). The “Humble Jackbox Summer Party Bundle” is available now through August 27, 2021 and features over $213 worth of Jackbox games including The Jackbox Party Pack 3, The Jackbox Party Pack 5, The Jackbox Party Pack 6 and many more, all you have to do is pay at least $20 for it all.