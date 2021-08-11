Groundbreaking: Exchange student Lunde set to be first girl wide receiver at North Henderson

The Edmonton Elks have had a dreadful start to the season, but their 30-13 loss to the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday featured a triumph for the CFL’s Global program. After starter D’Antne Demery was ruled out late in the week due to injury, the Elks opted to start rookie Steven Nielsen of Denmark at right tackle and the second overall pick in the 2021 Global Draft didn’t look out of place. While Edmonton’s offensive line struggled as a unit, Nielsen was among the most consistent performers on the Elks offense and the team has high expectations for the Dane going forward.