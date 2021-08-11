Cancel
Groundbreaking: Exchange student Lunde set to be first girl wide receiver at North Henderson

Blueridgenow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForeign exchange student Lovisa Lunde will be in the United States for just one year, but in that short amount of time, she's already making history. Lunde, who lives 30 minutes outside of Stockholm, Sweden, is a junior this year at North Henderson High School, and she's earned a spot on North's varsity football team. There have been several female athletes who have made rosters for area high school football teams before, but this could be a first at North. In the past, girls have been kickers for area schools, but Lunde has a different spot on the team in mind.

