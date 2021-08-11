Omaha to apply for federal disaster aid after flooding

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The city of Omaha is expected to apply for federal disaster aid following intense flash flooding over the weekend that collapsed some sewers and sent floodwaters into businesses and homes.

City officials have been tracking growing expenses from the storm damage and expect to meet the threshold to apply for federal aid, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Officials have not yet released other details about the expected disaster declaration.

The storm that dropped torrential rains on the city and surrounding communities Saturday night was second this summer to prompt the pursuit of federal disaster aid money. In July, Omaha officials said they would pursue a federal disaster declaration after a hurricane-force windstorm downed trees and power lines across the city, knocking out power to 188,000 Omaha Public Power District customers.