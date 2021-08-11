Five SCOPE Award Winners In NHP-GCP

New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District announced that four staff members and one community member earned SCOPE Education Services awards in June. New Hyde Park Road School teacher Jennifer Banks earned a SCOPE Award for Excellence in the Teacher Service category, New Hyde Park Road School nurse Ann Burger earned a SCOPE Award for Excellence in the Support Staff category, former board of education trustee Jennifer DeRocchis earned a SCOPE Award for Excellence in the School Board category, Director of Special Education Kim Levy earned a SCOPE Award for Excellence in the Administrator Service category, and community member Joyce Wheeler earned a SCOPE Award for Excellence in the Community Service category.