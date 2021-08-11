Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Hyde Park, NY

Five SCOPE Award Winners In NHP-GCP

By Illustrated News Staff
newhydeparkillustrated.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District announced that four staff members and one community member earned SCOPE Education Services awards in June. New Hyde Park Road School teacher Jennifer Banks earned a SCOPE Award for Excellence in the Teacher Service category, New Hyde Park Road School nurse Ann Burger earned a SCOPE Award for Excellence in the Support Staff category, former board of education trustee Jennifer DeRocchis earned a SCOPE Award for Excellence in the School Board category, Director of Special Education Kim Levy earned a SCOPE Award for Excellence in the Administrator Service category, and community member Joyce Wheeler earned a SCOPE Award for Excellence in the Community Service category.

newhydeparkillustrated.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyde Park, NY
City
New Hyde Park, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Morrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhp#Community Service#Free School#Nhp#Scope Education Services#New Hyde Park Road School#Board Of Education#School Board#Administrator Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Chaos mars Afghan evacuation efforts; Biden criticism builds

Violence on the road to Kabul’s airport and chaos at the gates are hampering efforts to evacuate Americans and vulnerable Afghans looking to flee the country following the Taliban takeover. Adding to the mayhem is mixed messaging from the State Department, which is urging Americans and those with travel documents...

Comments / 1

Community Policy