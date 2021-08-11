Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marathon County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marathon by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 14:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marathon A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MARATHON COUNTY At 238 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 2 miles east of Mosinee, or 15 miles south of Wausau, moving east at 35 mph. Another possible area of rotation was located southwest of Halder. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Marathon County, including the following locations Halder, Big Eau Pleine County Park, Knowlton, Moon, Evergreen and Rothschild. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marathon County, WI
City
Marathon, WI
City
Mosinee, WI
City
Rothschild, WI
City
Wausau, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#South Wind#Severe Thunderstorms#Evergreen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."

Comments / 0

Community Policy