Severe Weather Statement issued for Marathon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 14:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marathon A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MARATHON COUNTY At 238 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 2 miles east of Mosinee, or 15 miles south of Wausau, moving east at 35 mph. Another possible area of rotation was located southwest of Halder. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Marathon County, including the following locations Halder, Big Eau Pleine County Park, Knowlton, Moon, Evergreen and Rothschild. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN