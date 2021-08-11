Cancel
Delaware State

Delaware police: Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

MILFORD, Del. (AP) — A 25-year-old man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding crossed into oncoming traffic in Milford and hit an SUV, Delaware State Police said.

The crash happened Tuesday evening as the man traveled southbound on Bay Road on a Kawasaki KZI motorcycle. The motorcycle crossed the grass median and entered northbound lanes, into the path of a Hyundai Sante Fe. The front of the SUV hit the right side of the motorcycle and the motorcycle came to rest on its left side. The SUV went off the road and hit a utility pole.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital, where he died, police said. The woman who was driving the SUV and her passenger were not injured.

Accidents
