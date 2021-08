Convictions against a Rustburg woman for committing embezzlement and credit card fraud against an older woman she was taking care of were upheld by an appeals court this week. Brandi Starr Floyd, 35, was found guilty in Lynchburg Circuit Court of 11 charges in November 2019 and was sentenced to two and a half years in prison last year, along with $90,000 in restitution payments to the victim. Floyd was allowed to stay out of jail on recognizance while she sent her case to the Virginia Court of Appeals.