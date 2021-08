The spotlight on inequality is driving increased dialogue and inspiring change on social and cultural levels, and the same is true of the business community. According to the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, just 18% of businesses in the U.S. are minority-owned, even though minorities make up almost 40% of the population. However, a study conducted by The UPS Store, Inc. shows small businesses and their customers are also doing their part to promote inclusion and diversity.