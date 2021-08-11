Joel Kinnaman is being investigated in Sweden for rape after he was granted a restraining order against a model

TMZ reports the For All Mankind and In Treatment star is the subject of a criminal investigation days after he went public with his restraining order request, accusing Swedish model Gabriella Magnusson, known as Bella Davis, of “threatening to publicize false information” on him. The temporary restraining order was granted over the weekend. "Prosecutors in Sweden announced Wednesday they were looking into a claim of rape that we're told is related to the recent restraining order Joel got against the woman ... who he claims is extorting him," reports TMZ, adding: "A rep for Kinnaman tells us the woman only went to police after he got the restraining order. The Public Prosecutor's Office notes an actor had been reported to local authorities for an alleged rape, and their investigation is now in its infancy."