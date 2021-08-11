Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Sink Your Teeth Into Authentic German Pastries At Ludwig’s Bakery In Arkansas

By Daniella DiRienzo
Posted by 
Only In Arkansas
Only In Arkansas
 8 days ago

Did you know you can get a taste of Germany right here in Arkansas? It’s true – and it’s all thanks to Ludwig’s Bakery. Using real German recipes, it’s THE place to go for Deutschland desserts. Not sure if you’re a fan of German pastries? That’s okay; the bakeshop serves up a slew of sweets, including familiar favorites.

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ODLIO_0bOe2BUC00
Ludwig’s Bakery is in a small brick building on 10th Street in Arkadelphia.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R2JI7_0bOe2BUC00
Its modest appearance in no way hints at the deliciousness that awaits inside.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I0CRF_0bOe2BUC00
However, the line of customers, which often goes out the front door and into the parking lot, might tip you off.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FPx8T_0bOe2BUC00
Inside, you’ll be met with a much more pleasing sight – an array of fresh-baked breads, pastries, and more.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14MI0K_0bOe2BUC00
The owner comes from a long line of bakers. In fact, the owner’s grandfather, who emigrated from Germany, opened the original Ludwig’s Bakery decades ago.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MsSTs_0bOe2BUC00
Today, everything is hand-crafted using traditional German recipes – just like it was at the original Ludwig’s Bakery.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FuZmC_0bOe2BUC00
The bakeshop has also remained committed to using only the finest ingredients, steering clear of artificial colors and flavors.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPgGJ_0bOe2BUC00
The authentic recipes and quality ingredients prove to be a winning combo – the baked goods are delicious!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=064Gqr_0bOe2BUC00
And though German pastries and breads are plentiful, you’ll find lots of other sweets, too. There are also some savory options.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17gNR6_0bOe2BUC00
But the baked goods aren’t the only way you can get a taste of Germany. The bakeshop carries German candy, too, so you can stock up during your visit.

Well, what do you think? Are you ready to see (or should we say, taste) what all the fuss is about? For more information, call Ludwig’s Bakery at (870) 260-4501. You can also visit the bakeshop’s website or Facebook page.

So, did you know about this German bakery in Arkansas? Ever visited? If so, what’d you get? And how was it? Tell us!

This is just one of the great bakeshops in Arkansas. Click here to read about another spot with delicious baked goods.

Comments / 0

Only In Arkansas

Only In Arkansas

4K+
Followers
371
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Arkansas is for people who LOVE the Natural State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Food & Drinks
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastries#Bakery#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Family-Owned Since The 1940s, Step Back In Time At Bruno’s In Arkansas

Some establishments have been around for so long that they hold a special place in the hearts of residents. That’s surely the case with Bruno’s Little Italy. Having been a part of the Arkansas culinary scene on and off (but mostly on) since the 1940s, it’s a state staple. And for many, it’s known just […] The post Family-Owned Since The 1940s, Step Back In Time At Bruno’s In Arkansas appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Nestled On A 200-Acre Bison Farm, This Is The Most Unique Airbnb In Arkansas

If farm livin’ is the life for you, book a stay at Ozark Valley Bison Farm! The real-working farm is home to an Airbnb – but not just any Airbnb. The farm’s cozy accommodations have earned it recognition as the most unique Airbnb in Arkansas.   Well, what do you think? Are you ready to […] The post Nestled On A 200-Acre Bison Farm, This Is The Most Unique Airbnb In Arkansas appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

This Beautiful 2.5-Acre Botanical Garden In Arkansas Is A Sight To Be Seen

Bigger isn’t always better – and you’ll find proof at Peel Museum and Botanical Garden (emphasis on the botanical garden part). It’s just 2.5 acres, so it’s one of the smaller botanical gardens in Arkansas. But don’t assume its small size makes it any less stunning. For more information, call The Peel Museum and Botanical […] The post This Beautiful 2.5-Acre Botanical Garden In Arkansas Is A Sight To Be Seen appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

10 Historic Photos That Show Us What It Was Like Living In Arkansas In The Early 1900s

If you think Arkansas has changed a lot over the decades, just imagine how much it’s changed over the past century! Luckily, you don’t have to imagine because we’ve dug up some historic photos of Arkansas that will show you just what it was like living in The Natural State in the early 1900s. So, […] The post 10 Historic Photos That Show Us What It Was Like Living In Arkansas In The Early 1900s appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestylePosted by
Only In Arkansas

There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Arkansas Spots

If you’re looking for the perfect summertime adventure, look no further! We scoured the state and found some hidden spots that you’ll definitely want to seek out this season. From lesser-known waterfalls to a picturesque winery, these secret sites are sure to make your summer unforgettable. So, did you know about these hidden gems in […] The post There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Arkansas Spots appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Little Portion Bakery Is Part Of A Beautiful Arkansas Monastery And You Have To Visit

You don’t have to join a monastery to eat like a monk. Instead, all you have to do is pay a visit to Little Portion Bakery. Part of a monastery, the setting couldn’t be more idyllic. Of course, the main reason to visit the bakery is its slew of homemade goodies, which are billed as […] The post Little Portion Bakery Is Part Of A Beautiful Arkansas Monastery And You Have To Visit appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Dine In A Wine Cellar Vault At Arthur’s Prime Steakhouse In Arkansas

Take your next dining experience to a whole new level with a visit to Arthur’s Prime Steakhouse, where you can dine in an actual wine cellar. The unique setting is only outshined by the menu, which features only the best grades of beef in the world.   A true cut above the rest, it’s plain […] The post Dine In A Wine Cellar Vault At Arthur’s Prime Steakhouse In Arkansas appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

One Of The Most Incredible Small Businesses In Arkansas, Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge Is A Haven For Big Cats

Here at Only in Arkansas, we spend a lot of time lauding our state’s beautiful natural assets: the parks, rivers, mountains, forests, and abundance of outdoor recreation that make the Natural State so special. Implicit in the natural wonders of Arkansas, of course, is its wildlife; both the creatures native to Arkansas and those who, […] The post One Of The Most Incredible Small Businesses In Arkansas, Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge Is A Haven For Big Cats appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

There’s A Monastery Hidden In Arkansas And You’ll Want To Visit

Monasteries aren’t something you’d normally associate with Arkansas. However, there are actually a few beautiful monasteries in Arkansas – and Subiaco Abbey is one of them! Boasting great architecture and landscaped grounds, it’s stunning! Luckily, it’s open to the public for tours, so you can see it for yourself. Well, what do you think? Are […] The post There’s A Monastery Hidden In Arkansas And You’ll Want To Visit appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

11 Unforgettable Road Trips To Take In Arkansas Before You Die

I know we’ve all been waiting for the perfect addition to our Arkansas bucket lists, and friends, this is it. After all, everybody loves a good road trip. Luckily, Arkansas is the perfect place for road trips; we’ve got natural beauty everywhere, awesome attractions, charming towns and cities, and absolutely delicious food. Below you’ll find […] The post 11 Unforgettable Road Trips To Take In Arkansas Before You Die appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestylePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Featuring An Iron Deck That Stretches Over The Side Of A Mountain, Boulder Bluffs Cabins In Arkansas Offer An Exclusive View Of The Ozarks

Ever wondered if The Natural State was a fitting nickname for Arkansas? If so, you can lay your doubts to rest by laying your head to rest at Boulder Bluffs Cabins. Nestled atop a bluff, the cabins boast incredible views of the vast beauty below as well as the Ozarks in the distance. Even better, there’s a private observation deck for guests. Stretching over the side of the bluff, it offers views like no other!
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

This Enormous Roadside Farmers Market In Arkansas Is Too Good To Pass Up

Harvest the fruits (and veggies) of someone else’s labor at The Peach Shed!  An enormous roadside farmers market in Arkansas, it’s got everything you could want – and more. Too good to pass up, the selection is truly second to none.   For more information, call The Peach Shed at (870) 735-0243. You can also […] The post This Enormous Roadside Farmers Market In Arkansas Is Too Good To Pass Up appeared first on Only In Your State.
Little Rock, ARPosted by
Only In Arkansas

Most Arkansasians Have Never Heard Of This Fascinating Purse Museum

As far as fascinating museums go, the ESSE Purse Museum has got it in the bag! A rare find, it’s one of only a few museums in the world that’s dedicated to purses. Its uniqueness is just one reason to visit, though. You’ll find 500+ reasons inside. (Yes, that’s right; the museum houses more than […] The post Most Arkansasians Have Never Heard Of This Fascinating Purse Museum appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Blaylock Creek Falls Is One Of The Most Underrated Summer Destinations In Arkansas

Looking for a way to beat the summer heat – sans crowds? Why not pay a visit to one of the most underrated summer destinations in Arkansas? We’re talking about Blaylock Creek Falls. Everything you could want in a waterfall, it’s beautiful, boasts a swimming hole, and is secluded, yet easily accessible. It may sound […] The post Blaylock Creek Falls Is One Of The Most Underrated Summer Destinations In Arkansas appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Visit Diamond Drive-In, The Small Town Burger Joint In Arkansas That’s Been Around Since 1967

Small town Arkansas is full of must-visit places, including Diamond Drive-In. Basically a local landmark, it’s been around since 1967! With decades under its belt, the drive-in has had plenty of time to perfect its fare, which includes some of the state’s best burgers.   For more information, call Diamond Drive-In at (479) 754-2160. You […] The post Visit Diamond Drive-In, The Small Town Burger Joint In Arkansas That’s Been Around Since 1967 appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

One Of Arkansas’ Coolest Aqua Parks, Rogers Aquatics Center Will Make You Feel Like A Kid Again

Nothing will bring out your inner child quite like a visit to Rogers Aquatics Center! The 3-acre park boasts several slides, pools, and other features that both kids AND kids at heart are sure to find irresistible.   The amenities aren’t the only thing that sets Rogers Aquatics Center apart from other water parks, though. […] The post One Of Arkansas’ Coolest Aqua Parks, Rogers Aquatics Center Will Make You Feel Like A Kid Again appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy