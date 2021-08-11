Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

No SVOD Fatigue: Streaming Spending Soars

By George Winslow
tvtechnology.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES—The Digital Entertainment Group (DEG) has released new data showing that many pandemic trends continued in the first half of this year, with spending on streaming showing no signs of subscription fatigue. Consumer spending on subscription streaming rose almost 17% to $6.3 billion for the second quarter, and by...

www.tvtechnology.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vod#Svod#Television#Movies#Deg#Tv Tech#Broadcasting Cable#World Screen#Nab#Mip Tv#Encyclopedia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Technologyaithority.com

The Roku Channel Adds New Linear Channels to Lineup

Roku, Inc. announced its linear lineup has expanded to more than 200 channels, with a total of 17 all-new channels launching this week on The Roku Channel. Starting, users will be able to watch 16 linear channels spanning across a wide variety of genres. Additionally, as a special treat for streamers, a new linear channel dedicated to The Wiggles will go live on August 19, in celebration of Kids & Family’s second anniversary.
Technologymediapost.com

Charter, Roku End Long Spectrum TV App Standoff

After a nine-month impasse, Charter Communications and Roku have finally reached an agreement allowing Roku device users to download Charter’s Spectrum TV app. “Charter Communications and Roku have reached a mutually beneficial agreement to renew distribution of the Spectrum TV App (STVA) on the Roku platform,” the companies said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. “As a result of the renewal, the Spectrum TV App is now available for download from the Roku channel store. We are pleased to renew our partnership and offer this great streaming experience to our shared customers.”
TV & Videosaithority.com

Commerce Signals Launches SVOD Trends Report, New Service To Track Fast-Changing Consumer Subscription Behavior Across Video On-Demand Platforms

Commerce Signals Continues Expansion of Marketing Product Suite powered by Card Payments Data. Commerce Signals, a Verisk company and leader in payment based marketing solutions announced the SVOD Trends Report, a new service that tracks and analyzes consumer subscription behavior on Netflix, Amazon Video, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+ and Peacock across a variety of key performance indicators.
NFLEngadget

Spectrum TV is back on Roku devices over half a year after it was pulled

Charter Spectrum customers found themselves unable to download the Spectrum TV app from Roku's Channel Store if they hadn't done so before back in December. The two companies were unable to come to an agreement on the renewal of their contract, and it led Roku to pull the app from its store to prevent new downloads. Now, it looks like they were finally able to hammer out a deal that works for both of them, because the Spectrum TV app is back on the Roku Channel Store. All customers need to do to access its live and on-demand content is sign in with their Charter broadband account credentials.
TV & VideosBusiness Wire

Comcast and ViacomCBS Announce “SkyShowtime,” a New Streaming Service to Launch in Select European Markets

LONDON & NEW YORK & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) today announced a partnership to launch a new subscription video on demand (SVOD) service in more than 20 European territories encompassing 90 million homes. SkyShowtime will bring together decades of direct-to-consumer experience and the very best entertainment, movies, and original series from the NBCUniversal, Sky and ViacomCBS portfolio of brands, including titles from SHOWTIME, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Paramount+ Originals, Sky Studios, Universal Pictures, and Peacock. The service’s vast slate will span all genres and audience categories, including scripted dramas, kids and family, key franchises, premiere movies, local programming, documentaries/factual content, and more.
TV Showsmakeuseof.com

Are You Spending Too Much on Streaming Services? How to Fix That...

There are streaming services for seemingly everything these days. But the number of media streaming services for movies and TV shows is getting somewhat out of hand, and subscribing to too many of them at once can put a real strain on your finances. Fortunately, there are some easy ways...
MoviesPosted by
TheStreet

Original Documentary Film HEVAL Premieres On Curiosity Stream September 23rd. (Photo: Business Wire)

Curiosity Stream (CURI) today announced that its first-ever feature-length original film, HEVAL, will premiere on September 23 rd on the streaming service. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005744/en/. Original documentary film HEVAL premieres on Curiosity Stream September 23rd. (Photo: Business Wire) The feature-length documentary, produced...
Cell PhonesTennessee Tribune

A New Digital Streaming Network For HBCU’s

CHICAGO – HBCU Digital Network, an entertainment and lifestyle streaming network, will be officially launching its digital platform HBCUDigital.com along with a mobile app and OTT platforms this Fall. The minority owned and operated HBCUDigital.com will deliver live events, programming, and exclusive live coverage of some of the biggest games around HBCUs, featuring the tagline, “This Is Home.”
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

Roku And Charter Resolve Nine-Month Impasse Over Spectrum Streaming App

Roku and Charter Communications have resolved a distribution snag that began last December over the Spectrum streaming app. In a joint statement today, the companies said they had reached “a mutually beneficial agreement” for the renewal of the app on the Roku platform. “As a result of the renewal, the Spectrum TV App is now available for download from the Roku channel store. We are pleased to renew our partnership and offer this great streaming experience to our shared customers.” Charter is the No. 2 U.S. cable operator, with about 16 million pay-TV subscribers, and its Spectrum service reaching key markets like...
Cell Phonestvtechnology.com

Roku and Charter End App Impasse

SAN JOSE, Calif. & STAMFORD, Conn.—Nine months after Roku removed the Spectrum TV app from its channel store, Roku and Charter have come to an agreement that brings the Spectrum TV App back to the channel store. The dispute did not entirely remove Charters pay TV app from the Roku...
Marketstvtechnology.com

Pay TV Subscription Losses Levelling Off

DURHAM, N.H.—Pay-TV providers appear to be holding their own when it comes to losing subscribers, according to the latest report from Leichtman Research Group. LRG found that the largest pay-TV providers in the U.S—representing about 95% of the market—lost about 1,230,000 net video subscribers in 2Q 2021, compared to a pro forma net loss of about 1,505,000 in 2Q 2020.
TV & VideosBenzinga

Netflix and Chill: How Grom Social Contributes to the State of Streaming Market

During the last several years, simply turning on the television or only visiting the movie theater to watch your favorite entertainment gave way to streaming entertainment anywhere at any time. In fact, no matter what you want to watch and regardless of your location, as long as you have an electronic device that connects to the internet, you have shows to watch.
Behind Viral Videostvtechnology.com

Olympics: Viewing Hours up 7X on YouTube

SAN BRUNO, Calif.—While broadcast TV viewing of the Olympics dipped to record lows in the U.S., YouTube is reporting record global steaming, with 190 million daily average views and more than 200 million hours of Olympic Games content watched on YouTube. That is seven times the hours viewed during Rio...

Comments / 0

Community Policy