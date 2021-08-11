No SVOD Fatigue: Streaming Spending Soars

LONDON & NEW YORK & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) today announced a partnership to launch a new subscription video on demand (SVOD) service in more than 20 European territories encompassing 90 million homes. SkyShowtime will bring together decades of direct-to-consumer experience and the very best entertainment, movies, and original series from the NBCUniversal, Sky and ViacomCBS portfolio of brands, including titles from SHOWTIME, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Paramount+ Originals, Sky Studios, Universal Pictures, and Peacock. The service’s vast slate will span all genres and audience categories, including scripted dramas, kids and family, key franchises, premiere movies, local programming, documentaries/factual content, and more.
