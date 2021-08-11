No SVOD Fatigue: Streaming Spending Soars

Charter Spectrum customers found themselves unable to download the Spectrum TV app from Roku's Channel Store if they hadn't done so before back in December. The two companies were unable to come to an agreement on the renewal of their contract, and it led Roku to pull the app from its store to prevent new downloads. Now, it looks like they were finally able to hammer out a deal that works for both of them, because the Spectrum TV app is back on the Roku Channel Store. All customers need to do to access its live and on-demand content is sign in with their Charter broadband account credentials.