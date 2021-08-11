Asm. Herb Conaway Examines Top Health Issues in NJ in 2021 with Steve Adubato
Steve Adubato speaks with Asm. Herb Conaway, MD (D) – NJ, 7th Legislative District, and Chair, Assembly Health Committee, to address the biggest challenges for 2021 as Chair of the Assembly Health Committee; the disparities in health outcomes of minorities; COVID vaccine resistance in the African American community; and the impact of the new federal rules on organ procurement organizations.www.insidernj.com
