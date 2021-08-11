Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, NC

First COVID-19 Cluster Identified at UNC for 2021-22 Academic Year

By Elle Kehres
chapelboro.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNC has announced its first COVID-19 cluster for the 2021-22 academic year, exactly one week before classes are set to begin on August 18. According to a Carolina Together notification, the cluster of COVID-19 cases is related to an event in the Eshelman School of Pharmacy. There are currently 6 active cases in this cluster, however it is not clear if all the cases are in students or university employees.

chapelboro.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, NC
Health
County
Orange County, NC
Orange County, NC
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Covid 19#Unc#Chapelboro Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."

Comments / 0

Community Policy