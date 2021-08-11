First COVID-19 Cluster Identified at UNC for 2021-22 Academic Year
UNC has announced its first COVID-19 cluster for the 2021-22 academic year, exactly one week before classes are set to begin on August 18. According to a Carolina Together notification, the cluster of COVID-19 cases is related to an event in the Eshelman School of Pharmacy. There are currently 6 active cases in this cluster, however it is not clear if all the cases are in students or university employees.chapelboro.com
