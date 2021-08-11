SEEN AND HEARD: BENEDICTION, DESTRUCTION, FOREIGN PAIN, KLANEN, MISANTHUR, UNHOLY VAMPYRIC SLAUGHTER SECT, VIRIAL
BENEDICTION (UK) It’s great to see Benediction performing in this video, a reminder of how much we have missed from the plague-driven banishment of shows. The song, as you may already know, is a grim and ravaging heavy-hitter that kicks into a savage scamper before slowing into a doomed musical apocalypse. And man, Dave Ingram‘s deep, fully rounded growl is (as always) spine-tingling. (He also made this video.)www.nocleansinging.com
