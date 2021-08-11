SEEN AND HEARD: BENEDICTION, DESTRUCTION, FOREIGN PAIN, KLANEN, MISANTHUR, UNHOLY VAMPYRIC SLAUGHTER SECT, VIRIAL

Donald Trump was always correct about the need for the United States to leave Afghanistan. He just announced plans to do so haphazardly, on impulse, as if primarily thinking about how all this would play out across one news cycle. If Joe Biden has a longer view of things, or had a more significantly developed plan for the withdrawal, it has not been readily apparent over the last few days. The United States has failed and abandoned huge numbers of Afghans who aided in the invasion and occupation, at least in part because of the current administration's overestimation of the Afghan security forces' capabilities and commitment and an underestimation of the Taliban's.