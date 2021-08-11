Police respond to body found in street near 81st and Yale

Officers are on the scene to investigate after a man died in a south Tulsa neighborhood street near 81st and Yale on Wednesday.

A 911 call around 11 a.m. to report that a man covered in blood was down at 8405 S. Toledo Ave.

Local residents attempted to perform CPR on the man but were unsuccessful.

Police are now investigating the situation to determine what happened. The man has not been identified at this time.

This is a developing situation. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

