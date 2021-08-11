Life is Beautiful will require vaccinations, negative results

The Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas will require attendees to prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before they are allowed to enter.

The giant music, art and food festival joins a list of festivals like Bonnaroo that are requiring their attendees to be vaccinated or have a negative test result.

According to an email sent to ticket holders, a person is considered fully vaccinated if they receive their final vaccine dose 14 days prior to the ticket holder's first entry date.

The festival sent the following statement:

The health and safety of our guests remains our number one priority, and we are committed to creating a safe festival environment for festival attendees, staff, and artists. While we are eagerly awaiting a glorious return to LIVE music September 17-19, we have implemented extra health and safety measures to ensure festival attendees can safely and comfortably enjoy themselves throughout the weekend.

Upon entry, all Life is Beautiful attendees will be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of each day of the festival. 3-day ticket holders may be tested Thursday, September 16th or Friday, September 17th for their negative result to be honored on all three festival days. To be considered fully vaccinated, guests must receive their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer no later than Friday, August 13 or Johnson & Johnson’s single dose by Friday, Sept. 3.

Additionally, in accordance with current state and local mandates, masks will be required in all indoor festival spaces. Unvaccinated guests are required to wear a mask at all times while inside the festival grounds. For the most up-to-date health and safety information, visit https://lifeisbeautiful.com/health-safety/ .

The festival is scheduled to take place Sept. 17-19. Although it is held mostly outdoors, thousands of people attend the festival each day.