The Big Mac That's Found Only In Alaska

Even though teachers get the summer off, they certainly don't get much of a break during the school year. That's why it's important for them to feel appreciated by their students, not to mention their communities. Thankfully, a number of initiatives are geared towards showing gratitude for our local teachers, and McDonald's is one example of a business that is on the right track. According to KSAT, the popular fast food chain will be giving away a free breakfast combo to teachers and other educational workers at select stores. If you are lucky enough to be located in the San Antonio, Texas area, participating restaurants will be open on August 18 to serve teachers a free breakfast from 6 to 9 a.m.