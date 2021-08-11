Why Tosca Musk is moving her production company to Georgia

Flagship Healthcare Properties (Flagship), an outpatient healthcare real estate firm, has expanded its property management division with additional personnel and a new Atlanta office that offers management, accounting, and maintenance services to its nearby properties. Samantha Addison, vice president of property management, will lead the new Atlanta location and Flagship’s South Region which includes properties in Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Alabama, and Arkansas. Flagship also hired Nandi Cavil and Nicolette Beringer, who join the property management teams in Tampa and Charlotte, respectively. “Adding a new office and personnel represent major growth in our property management capabilities, to serve both Flagship properties as well as third-party owners,” said Joseph Shull, partner and executive vice president of property management. “We’re especially excited about having a team on the ground in Atlanta, which will allow us to deliver personalized and reliable service in the region.” In Georgia, Flagship currently owns and manages two properties, Riverbend Medical Center in Rome and RiverStone Medical Campus in Blue Ridge. The company also announced the retirement of Mavis Giska, senior vice president of property management, after eight years of service. “Mavis has been part of the Flagship family for nearly a decade, and in that time, she’s demonstrated a deep embodiment of our mission and values. We thank her for everything she’s done and we wish her all the best in her well-deserved retirement,” said Brannen Edge, president and CEO. Flagship Healthcare Properties is a diversified commercial real estate firm that specializes in healthcare properties. The company provides comprehensive services including investment, capital solutions, development, sales, leasing, marketing, and property management. Based in Charlotte, NC, Flagship manages more than 4.8 million square feet of healthcare real estate across more than 220 properties in 10 mid-Atlantic and southern states. The company also manages Flagship Healthcare Trust, a private REIT with investments in 72 properties comprising 1.9 million square feet of space and valued at more than $590 million.