Why Tosca Musk is moving her production company to Georgia

By Eric Jackson
Posted by 
Atlanta Business Chronicle
Atlanta Business Chronicle
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Passionflix is moving its operations from Los Angeles to the southern metro area. Founder Tosca Musk opens up about the move in an exclusive interview.

Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta, GA
The Atlanta Business Chronicle provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Atlanta, GA
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Flagship Healthcare Properties Opens New Office and Expands Property Management Team

Flagship Healthcare Properties (Flagship), an outpatient healthcare real estate firm, has expanded its property management division with additional personnel and a new Atlanta office that offers management, accounting, and maintenance services to its nearby properties. Samantha Addison, vice president of property management, will lead the new Atlanta location and Flagship’s South Region which includes properties in Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Alabama, and Arkansas. Flagship also hired Nandi Cavil and Nicolette Beringer, who join the property management teams in Tampa and Charlotte, respectively. “Adding a new office and personnel represent major growth in our property management capabilities, to serve both Flagship properties as well as third-party owners,” said Joseph Shull, partner and executive vice president of property management. “We’re especially excited about having a team on the ground in Atlanta, which will allow us to deliver personalized and reliable service in the region.” In Georgia, Flagship currently owns and manages two properties, Riverbend Medical Center in Rome and RiverStone Medical Campus in Blue Ridge. The company also announced the retirement of Mavis Giska, senior vice president of property management, after eight years of service. “Mavis has been part of the Flagship family for nearly a decade, and in that time, she’s demonstrated a deep embodiment of our mission and values. We thank her for everything she’s done and we wish her all the best in her well-deserved retirement,” said Brannen Edge, president and CEO. Flagship Healthcare Properties is a diversified commercial real estate firm that specializes in healthcare properties. The company provides comprehensive services including investment, capital solutions, development, sales, leasing, marketing, and property management. Based in Charlotte, NC, Flagship manages more than 4.8 million square feet of healthcare real estate across more than 220 properties in 10 mid-Atlantic and southern states. The company also manages Flagship Healthcare Trust, a private REIT with investments in 72 properties comprising 1.9 million square feet of space and valued at more than $590 million.
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Metro Atlanta test lab Energy Assurance expands electric vehicle battery capabilities

A metro Atlanta test lab for cellphone batteries is moving into the electric vehicle space with a Boston expansion. Energy Assurance LLC, which tests lithium-ion batteries for performance, compliance and safety requirements, bought a 20,000-square-foot lab, which has the necessary equipment and staff to start testing large batteries used for electric vehicles and energy storage systems.
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta Business Chronicle

With sustainability goals, Norfolk Southern sees competitive edge in the future supply chain

As companies look to optimize their supply chains and cut down their carbon emissions, Norfolk Southern sees an opportunity to win business from the trucking industry. We are combining these two powerhouse events honoring Atlanta’s top organizations again this year. The Best Places to Work Awards & Healthiest Employers Awards will be a celebration to remember!
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Canadian video streaming company buys Atlanta-based CineMassive for $30 million

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSX: HAI) bought Atlanta-based CineMassive in a $30 million cash and stock transaction. CineMassive became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Montreal-based company. CineMassive’s leadership and employees were not affected by the acquisition, a Haivision spokesperson told Atlanta Business Chronicle. While video streaming during the Covid-19 pandemic has...

