During Sunday's (Aug. 8) MLB game at Coors Field, fans were treated to a disturbing moment between Florida Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson and a Colorado Rockies fan. While Brinson was up at-bat in the ninth inning, the fan in question reportedly yelled out the N-word twice, and the man's voice was so loud that it was picked up by mics throughout the stadium as well as heard by TV viewers. The MLB app has also prevented full replays of last night's game for the time being, per TMZ, lending credence to the idea that it is currently under review.