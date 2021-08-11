FORECAST: Excessive heat warning continues through Thursday evening
An Excessive Heat Warning continues tonight through Thursday evening for all the Metro counties with a Heat Advisory covering all surrounding counties in our area through 8 p.m. Thursday. The dangerous combination of high temperatures and high humidity levels will drive heat index values into levels that are unhealthy for many to be outside. Temperatures overnight will eventually slip into the middle seventies followed by a hit Thursday as highs reach the middle 90s while heat index values soar well above 100 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms will fire up along a front Thursday night followed by cooler air by Friday lasting through the weekend.www.kctv5.com
Comments / 0