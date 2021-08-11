FORECAST: Excessive heat warning continues through Thursday evening

Expect one more “active” day in terms of showers and thunderstorms. Higher heat will be the story to follow. Next 24 Hours: With low temperatures around 74 degrees once again, tonight will be partly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Thursday will be one last “hoorah” for the scattered showers and thunderstorms. In fact, a bit more activity is expected tomorrow when compared with previous days and showers and thunderstorms could fire as early as daybreak. Any thunderstorms will be capable of brief downpours, frequent lightning and gusty wind. Added showers and clouds will cause many locations to stop at 90 degrees or perhaps even in the upper 80s.