Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

FORECAST: Excessive heat warning continues through Thursday evening

KCTV 5
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Excessive Heat Warning continues tonight through Thursday evening for all the Metro counties with a Heat Advisory covering all surrounding counties in our area through 8 p.m. Thursday. The dangerous combination of high temperatures and high humidity levels will drive heat index values into levels that are unhealthy for many to be outside. Temperatures overnight will eventually slip into the middle seventies followed by a hit Thursday as highs reach the middle 90s while heat index values soar well above 100 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms will fire up along a front Thursday night followed by cooler air by Friday lasting through the weekend.

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Index#Thunderstorms#Heat Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentKCTV 5

FORECAST: Rinse and repeat weather for today

Rinse and repeat weather for today! The weather will be like the last few for KC for your Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and isolated storms. We are tracking a 30% chance for storms through sunset tonight. A few isolated storms will be possible again on Thursday, with more widespread coverage on rain possible on Friday.
Joplin, MOkoamnewsnow.com

T-storms & warm temperatures once again for Wednesday – Nick

Good Tuesday evening, everyone. Another middle August day is in the books and Mother Nature made sure that we stayed quite warm across the region. On top of that, we had another day with scattered showers and t-storms across the area. While the average amount of rain today settled near 0.2″ across the area, some spots didn’t see a drop of rain while others saw moderate to heavy downpours bring totals from 0.5″ to almost 2″ just for today.
Environmentwbrz.com

Wednesday PM Weather: turning drier, turning hotter

Expect one more “active” day in terms of showers and thunderstorms. Higher heat will be the story to follow. Next 24 Hours: With low temperatures around 74 degrees once again, tonight will be partly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Thursday will be one last “hoorah” for the scattered showers and thunderstorms. In fact, a bit more activity is expected tomorrow when compared with previous days and showers and thunderstorms could fire as early as daybreak. Any thunderstorms will be capable of brief downpours, frequent lightning and gusty wind. Added showers and clouds will cause many locations to stop at 90 degrees or perhaps even in the upper 80s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy