Cococakes In Georgia Offers A One-Of-A-Kind Dessert Drive-Thru
We can’t quite understand why there aren’t too many drive-thru sweet shops throughout the country. Sure, you can grab an ice cream cone or a sundae from some drive-thru windows, but what if you have a hankering for a sweet slice of cake? The good news for Georgians is that this incredible bakery in Tucker allows you to indulge without ever leaving the car. It’s time to start your engines and head on over to Cococakes in Georgia!
We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate
Have you ever been to Cococakes in Georgia before? Share with us your favorite cake flavor in the comments section! Or if you’re looking for more information about this dessert drive-thru, like current hours of operation, then check out the website or Facebook Page.
Address: Coco Cakes By Coco, 4404 Hugh Howell Rd #26, Tucker, GA 30084, USA
Comments / 5