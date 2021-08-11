Cancel
Georgia State

Cococakes In Georgia Offers A One-Of-A-Kind Dessert Drive-Thru

By Marisa Roman
Only In Georgia
Only In Georgia
 8 days ago

We can’t quite understand why there aren’t too many drive-thru sweet shops throughout the country. Sure, you can grab an ice cream cone or a sundae from some drive-thru windows, but what if you have a hankering for a sweet slice of cake? The good news for Georgians is that this incredible bakery in Tucker allows you to indulge without ever leaving the car. It’s time to start your engines and head on over to Cococakes in Georgia!

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DbHUu_0bOdyzI400
Cococakes in Tucker, Georgia is not your average sweets shop by any means, despite what it may seem from the outside.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33tldo_0bOdyzI400
Because all you need to do is round the corner to learn that this incredible dessert spot offers drive-thru service!!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dnIxy_0bOdyzI400
That’s right, when the need for a sweet treat hits, you don’t even need to get out of your car in order to enjoy a delicious piece of homemade cake.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0veG26_0bOdyzI400
One of the most popular items on the Cococakes menu is the cake “Chunks” which are thick chunks of individual cakes that are a perfect single serving.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zUxuy_0bOdyzI400
Picture signature Chunk flavors like Buttery Caramel, Better Buttercream, Double Chocolatey, Juicy Lemon Pound, Strawberry Buttercream, and World's Finest German Chocolate, to name a few.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iMGu7_0bOdyzI400
While you do need to preorder whole cakes from Cococakes, you don’t when it comes to the Chunks. As long as it’s the weekend, you can simply drive up and indulge.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08zeaQ_0bOdyzI400
Open Fridays through Sundays only, come enjoy a cake drive-thru that you likely won’t find anywhere else.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AM65u_0bOdyzI400
To find out where Cococakes is in Georgia click here to open the map.

Have you ever been to Cococakes in Georgia before? Share with us your favorite cake flavor in the comments section! Or if you’re looking for more information about this dessert drive-thru, like current hours of operation, then check out the website or Facebook Page.

Address: Coco Cakes By Coco, 4404 Hugh Howell Rd #26, Tucker, GA 30084, USA

