Electric Chevrolet Silverado Teases Hummer-Inspired Tech

The GMC Hummer EV seemed for a long time like it was destined to be nothing more than a concept, but it eventually made it and people have responded by opening their wallets in big numbers, with first editions selling out almost instantly. Both the pickup and the SUV are sure to be regular sights on our roads, but would either version be as popular without the pleasing aesthetic that they have both adopted? The Tesla Cybertruck suggests that styling doesn't matter if you have hype, but there's no doubt that the Hummer is better looking. Clearly, the designers worked hard on its styling, and now that the EV's look has been finalized, GM is showing us what ideas it had before settling on the current design.