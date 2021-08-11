Cancel
Cars

Electric Chevrolet Silverado Teases Hummer-Inspired Tech

By Sebastian Cenizo
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Back in 2019, we heard the Chevrolet Silverado would be going electric, but the official announcement only came earlier this year. Thus far, details have been scant and likely will continue to be so until development of the truck is much further along. While other American rivals like the F-150 Lightning have already been revealed, Chevrolet needs to remind its loyal customers that it too is working on an electric pickup. The below video is the beginning of the new offering's teaser campaign, and it shows that one of the available options on the electric Silverado will be four-wheel steering.

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

#Electric Truck#Chevrolet Silverado#American#Gmc#Ultium
Chevy announces four-wheel steering for its upcoming all-electric Silverado, giving it an edge over the Ford F-150 Lightning. Chevrolet may be a little late to the e-pickup party, but it’s making sure to arrive with a splash. The brand said today that its newest plug-in Silverado pickup will feature four-wheel steering, an engineering feat that should give it a big boost in dexterity, turning radius, and towing.

