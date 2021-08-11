Electric Chevrolet Silverado Teases Hummer-Inspired Tech
Back in 2019, we heard the Chevrolet Silverado would be going electric, but the official announcement only came earlier this year. Thus far, details have been scant and likely will continue to be so until development of the truck is much further along. While other American rivals like the F-150 Lightning have already been revealed, Chevrolet needs to remind its loyal customers that it too is working on an electric pickup. The below video is the beginning of the new offering's teaser campaign, and it shows that one of the available options on the electric Silverado will be four-wheel steering.carbuzz.com
Comments / 0