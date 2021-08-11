Inside Dwell With Dignity’s Thrift Studio 2021 — Glimpse the Striking Designer Vignettes

From transitional to traditional, Texas-based Tori Rubinson Interiors always adds a classic, charming touch. One of our favorite shopping experiences in the city is officially back. Thrift Studio, the annual fundraiser from Dallas-based non-profit Dwell With Dignity, taps top interior designers, local artists, and high-end brands to create a series of striking vignettes where everything is for sale (at phenomenally low prices). The annual pop-up shop offers some of the most feel-good shopping you can do in Dallas — all proceeds go toward DwD’s mission to create soothing, inspiring spaces for those struggling with poverty, plus, you can refresh your own home without breaking the bank.