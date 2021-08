Just days before their first preseason game of the 2021 season against the Detroit Lions, the Buffalo Bills released their first depth chart. There weren’t too many surprises as the Bills’ roster is set at many positions, but there are some interesting takeaways from the team in terms of how they currently see their roster. After looking over the team’s initial depth chart, here are some things to watch over the next few weeks as the team prepares to get their roster down to 53-players.