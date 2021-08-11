Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pima County, AZ

Board approves $250K in funding to purchase more Naloxone

By Joey Greaber
Posted by 
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1guct4_0bOdxm1e00

The Pima County Board of Supervisors has approved additional funding toward the purchase of more naloxone.

On Tuesday, the board said it would allow up to $250,000 of contingency funds for the life-saving drug that reverses opioid overdoses.

Last week, Chuck Huckelberry requested the funding after pointing out that the county supply was running out.

"It is unknown if the State will replenish the fund to continue purchasing Narcan in a timely fashion in order to prevent overdose drug deaths. In the meantime, drug overdose deaths continue to rise and is now the leading cause of death for children age (0-19)," said Huckelberry in a memo.

The Pima County Health Department says the the county is on pace to set a record for fatal overdoses for the third year in a row.

Comments / 0

KGUN 9 On Your Side

KGUN 9 On Your Side

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Health
Pima County, AZ
Government
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Pima, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naloxone#Opioids#Drug Overdose#Overdose Deaths#The Board Of Supervisors#Contingency Funds#State#Narcan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy