One indicted on smuggling, hiding another person from officers
HEMPHILL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A Hemphill County Grand Jury indicted one person for “Smuggling of Persons” on Wednesday, setting a bond for $15,000. Simon Juan-Pedro Pedro was indicted on one count of smuggling someone for pay after a March 6 incident, in which court documents described that Pedro used a vehicle to transport another person “with intent to conceal the complainant from a peace officer; against the peace and dignity of the State.”www.myhighplains.com
