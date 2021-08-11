Cancel
Hemphill County, TX

One indicted on smuggling, hiding another person from officers

By Cat Keenan
Myhighplains.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHEMPHILL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A Hemphill County Grand Jury indicted one person for “Smuggling of Persons” on Wednesday, setting a bond for $15,000. Simon Juan-Pedro Pedro was indicted on one count of smuggling someone for pay after a March 6 incident, in which court documents described that Pedro used a vehicle to transport another person “with intent to conceal the complainant from a peace officer; against the peace and dignity of the State.”

