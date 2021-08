COVID cases are spiking in the US. Hospitals are nearly filled in many southern states, and yet their governors blame the problem on the President for allowing the large numbers of migrants crossing the border. But if you look closely at the statistics, that claim falls apart completely. Mexico has an active COVID case currently about 0.3% per capita, and Guatemala (a major source of migrants) has an active case rate of 0.2%. Compare these with the US, which has an active case rate 1.8%, or 6 times higher than Mexico and 9 times higher than Guatemala.