It seems like a safe assertion that Idris Elba is one of the most beloved actors on the planet. Elba was named the sexiest man alive by People magazine in 2018. Elba remains the favorite to one day play James Bond and is still addressing such speculation at the point where he would be the oldest actor to take up the mantle. Elba is so beloved in his native United Kingdom that television provider Sky has built an almost-decade-long advertising campaign around how cool it would be if Idris Elba were in all television or if he showed up at random strangers’ houses to watch television with them.