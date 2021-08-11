We Just Got a Reprieve From Cuomo’s Worst Transit Ideas

You almost have to wonder whether New York governor Andrew Cuomo knew, as federal approval was passed down for the La Guardia Airport AirTrain a few weeks ago, that he wouldn’t last long enough to wield a giant pair of scissors at its ribbon cutting, or even to fling a shovel of dirt over his shoulder at its ground breaking. If the attorney general’s investigation release last week had reached a different conclusion, he might have rushed the project to completion simply to distract from the next round of sexual-harassment allegations. “Cuomo consistently chooses the thing he can get done soon by using the power within his grasp,” my colleague Christopher Bonanos wrote last month, when Cuomo still had power within his grasp. But in 13 days, he no longer will, and if we act quickly, the alternate infrastructural reality that many New Yorkers have envisioned for the past decade can start to materialize — not just for getting to La Guardia but also for a slew of other public-transit projects that suffered under his oligarchic rule.