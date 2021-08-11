Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

We Just Got a Reprieve From Cuomo’s Worst Transit Ideas

By Alissa Walker
Curbed
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou almost have to wonder whether New York governor Andrew Cuomo knew, as federal approval was passed down for the La Guardia Airport AirTrain a few weeks ago, that he wouldn’t last long enough to wield a giant pair of scissors at its ribbon cutting, or even to fling a shovel of dirt over his shoulder at its ground breaking. If the attorney general’s investigation release last week had reached a different conclusion, he might have rushed the project to completion simply to distract from the next round of sexual-harassment allegations. “Cuomo consistently chooses the thing he can get done soon by using the power within his grasp,” my colleague Christopher Bonanos wrote last month, when Cuomo still had power within his grasp. But in 13 days, he no longer will, and if we act quickly, the alternate infrastructural reality that many New Yorkers have envisioned for the past decade can start to materialize — not just for getting to La Guardia but also for a slew of other public-transit projects that suffered under his oligarchic rule.

www.curbed.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#La Guardia Airport#Infrastructure#New Yorkers#Port Authority#The New York Daily News#The U S Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
NBC News

2 more Florida school districts defy DeSantis' order and vote for mask mandates

Two Florida counties issued mask mandates for students Wednesday, defying the ban on such mandates by Gov. Ron DeSantis and risking sanctions. Hillsborough County Public Schools voted in favor of a temporary 30-day mandate during an emergency meeting, which was called because 5,599 students and 316 staff members have either tested positive for Covid-19 or been exposed to the coronavirus in the district.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Afghans plead for faster US evacuation from Taliban rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — Educated young women, former U.S. military translators and other Afghans most at-risk from the Taliban appealed to the Biden administration to get them on evacuation flights as the United States struggled to bring order to the continuing chaos at the Kabul airport. President Joe Biden and his...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand identifies Delta outbreak origin as cases jump

WELLINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand's COVID-19 outbreak jumped to 21 cases on Thursday, but the authorities said the virus may not have been in the community for long as they linked its origin to a recent returnee from Sydney. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Chief Ashley Bloomfield...
NBC News

Judge throws out Trump-era approvals for Alaska oil project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A federal judge on Wednesday threw out Trump administration approvals for a large planned oil project on Alaska’s North Slope, saying the federal review was flawed and didn’t include mitigation measures for polar bears. U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason in Anchorage vacated permits for ConocoPhillips’ Willow...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy