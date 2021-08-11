History: The resorts that shaped Paradise Valley
The early history of Paradise Valley, long before its 1961 incorporation, is marked by the development of its many popular resorts. In the mid-1930s, publicist and sportswriter Jack Stewart received financial backing from John C. Lincoln to build the Camelback Inn. Because dude ranch resorts were typical in the area, Stewart’s vision was to build an upscale, pueblo-style hotel more reflective of the unique Native American cultures of the Southwest.www.yourvalley.net
Comments / 0