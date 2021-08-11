Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paradise Valley, AZ

History: The resorts that shaped Paradise Valley

By Paradise Valley Historical Advisory Committee
yourvalley.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe early history of Paradise Valley, long before its 1961 incorporation, is marked by the development of its many popular resorts. In the mid-1930s, publicist and sportswriter Jack Stewart received financial backing from John C. Lincoln to build the Camelback Inn. Because dude ranch resorts were typical in the area, Stewart’s vision was to build an upscale, pueblo-style hotel more reflective of the unique Native American cultures of the Southwest.

www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paradise Valley, AZ
Government
City
Paradise Valley, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resorts#Golf#Real Estate Development#Native American#Dell#General Mills#El Chorro#Judson School#Grubers#Royal Palms#Casa Blanca#The Country Club#Town Council#Camelback Inn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
NBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."
NBC News

Judge throws out Trump-era approvals for Alaska oil project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A federal judge on Wednesday threw out Trump administration approvals for a large planned oil project on Alaska’s North Slope, saying the federal review was flawed and didn’t include mitigation measures for polar bears. U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason in Anchorage vacated permits for ConocoPhillips’ Willow...

Comments / 0

Community Policy