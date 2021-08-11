Cancel
Celebrities

Normani Said She's "Reinventing" Herself After Feeling Like the Underdog in Fifth Harmony

By Emily Weaver
HelloGiggles
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe needs no introduction, but if you were to tell her that, old Normani would probably laugh in your face. The newly reinvented Normani? She'd back that statement up with a high note and a confident "that's right." In her September story for Allure magazine, Normani explains that growing up, she was always made to feel "overlooked" or second fiddle to her peers, especially in Fifth Harmony.

