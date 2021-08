KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The University of Kansas Health System reports a staggering jump in the numbers of COVID patients over the weekend. 63 people with the active virus are being treated, up from 45 on Friday, with one death on Friday. 21 of those patients are in the ICU, up from 17 Friday. 16 patients are on ventilators and 22 other patients are still hospitalized because of COVID but are out of the acute infection phase, for a total of 85 patients. HaysMed has nine total patients, down from ten Friday.