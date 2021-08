EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. Aquatope of White Sand promises to be one of the most beautiful works of the season, with two relatable female protagonists, a heartfelt coming-of-age arc, and several endearing sea creatures, in an aquarium setting that provides an ideal escape during this difficult summer. The slice-of-life show is slow-paced like summer itself, so you might be craving more content in between the weekly updates. So, is The Aquatope of White Sand based on a manga or light novel, and what is its status?