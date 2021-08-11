Updated COVID-19 Guidance for City of Detroit

City recommends indoor masks for everyone including those fully vaccinated to mitigate the spread of the Delta Variant

Move follows recommendations by CDC, MDHHS

Mobile-friendly website provides COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Detroiters-on-the-go Detroiters with symptoms urged to get a free COVID-19 test

DETROIT —The City of Detroit level of community transmission for COVID-19 has increased, to substantial from moderate, and therefore the Detroit Health Department is recommending everyone - - including those who are fully vaccinated - - to wear a mask indoors in order to maximize protection from the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19.

The City’s risk level has increased to 57.6 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 from 33.5 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 over the seven-day period ending August 10. The City also is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The new guidance on mask-wearing from the Detroit Health Department follows similar guidance from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC. The latest MDHHS recommendation can be found here.

“We are encouraging Detroiters to mask up indoors out of an abundance of caution,” said Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair. “We want everyone to stay safe and healthy. Gather outdoors instead of indoors when possible. Stay home if you are sick. Get tested if you are experiencing symptoms.”

Free drive-through COVID-19 tests are available at the Joseph Walker Williams Community Center, 8431 Rosa Parks Blvd., open Monday - Friday, 9AM – 5PM for Detroiters and residents of Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland. No appointment is necessary.

Effective immediately, residents may now schedule vaccination appointments using their mobile device directly from the Detroit Health Department website: www.detroitmi.gov/health.

“Making an appointment to get vaccinated can now be done quickly and easily with your cell phone,” Denise Fair continued. “Walk-ins are still welcome at all sites. All Detroiters ages 12 and older have convenient options to get vaccinated. These vaccines remain the best tool we have to protect against COVID-19. I am asking all Detroiters to step up as they have done throughout this pandemic, and visit our website to get the facts about these life-saving vaccines.”