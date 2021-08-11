Joe Keery's Proudest Moment on 'Free Guy'? Making Taika Waititi Giggle (Exclusive)

Earlier today came the first glimpse of Stranger Things season four with Netflix confirming that the series will be back in 2022. There's also been chatter about spin-offs and the series coming to an end from the producers, but now one of the cast members has opened up about the conclusion of it all too. Speaking in an interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis for Free Guy, series star Joe Keery revealed that he's heard details about where the story is headed in Hawkins, and though he doesn't know where it's headed he has faith in the Duffer brothers to stick the landing.