Nederland’s Carousel of Happiness paying tribute to supporter’s memory

Rides will be free for Nederland’s Carousel of Happiness this weekend, in honor of Mary Quinlan Wingate, an avid supporter of the attraction. Wingate died in June of last year at the age of 87. Wingate spent many of her childhood summers at her grandfather’s cabin in Nederland, which he built in 1916. Seventeen of Wingate’s family members will be in Nederland this weekend to talk to residents and join them in remembrance.