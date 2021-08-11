Cancel
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Flood Advisory issued for St. Tammany by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: St. Tammany The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 1235 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Slidell, Pearl River, Lacombe and Slidell Airport.

alerts.weather.gov

